When it comes to smartphones, the BlackBerry KEYone is the epitome of the classic phrase, “The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.” You can look at the keyboard, the processor, and the display as independent components and frown at them, but put together, they make the BlackBerry KEYone a productive device that has carved a niche with the Android faithful.

Starting tomorrow, October 18, that productive device will get quite a bit cheaper as the silver-colored KEYone will be offered for $500, $50 cheaper than what it usually goes for.

There are a few things to keep in mind regarding the discount, the biggest being that it will be in effect for only 24 hours. This means that you have from 1am EST on October 18 until 12:59am EST on October 19 to purchase the KEYone for $50 off. Also, both the GSM and CDMA unlocked versions are discounted, but not the Black Edition KEYone.

As previously mentioned, the KEYone is certainly greater than the sum of its parts, which start with the keyboard that features touch-sensitive frets between rows of keys. The phone also features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625, which, when paired with the 3,505 mAh battery, means that battery life is among the best out of any current phone. The KEYone also gets by with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, the latter of which is augmented by the microSD card slot.

Finally, the phone currently runs a stock-ish version of Android Nougat, with an update to Android Oreo presumably incoming.

If you had your eye on the KEYone and were waiting on some sort of discount to pick it up, now is your chance to do so. The phone’s flash sale is through Amazon and Best Buy, and lucky for you, we have purchase links down below.