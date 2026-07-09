Apple Watch Ultra 3 drops to $660 in its second-best Amazon deal ever

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

People who hike, dive, train hard, or spend a lot of time away from home need a watch that can do more than count steps. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is built for that kind of use, and there’s a solid Amazon deal on it right now.

Amazon has the Apple Watch Ultra 3 for $659.97, down from its $799 recommended retail price. That’s a 17% discount relative to the RRP, saving you $139. It’s not quite as low as the recent Prime Day price, but it’s only $11 higher, making this the second-best deal we’ve seen on the smartwatch. Stock is also selling fast.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is Apple’s top-end rugged smartwatch, built around a 49mm Grade 5 titanium case with built-in GPS + Cellular. It adds satellite communication features for off-grid safety and connectivity, plus 5G support on cellular models. Battery life is rated for up to 42 hours in typical use, with longer life available in low power settings.

It keeps the Ultra line’s outdoor focus with a large, bright display, precision dual-frequency GPS, an action button, and durability designed for diving and adventure use. On the health and fitness side, it offers advanced workout tracking, newer health insights, sleep-focused features, and Apple’s broader wellness sensors.

It also has a strong 4.8-star rating, which adds to the appeal if you want Apple’s most feature-rich watch for training, travel, and outdoor use. Hit the button above to catch the deal.

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