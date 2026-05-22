Score $100 off the Apple AirPods Max headphones on Amazon

Whether you’re an audiophile or just want to enjoy your playlists to the fullest, high-quality over-ear headphones can make all the difference. Right now, the Apple AirPods Max are available for $449 on Amazon, down from their previous price of $533.99. That’s a modest 16% drop compared to the retail price, offering you a chance to upgrade your audio setup at a lower cost.

The AirPods Max offers an exceptional listening experience with Apple-designed dynamic drivers that deliver high-fidelity audio. Active Noise Cancellation blocks up to twice as much background noise as earlier models, while Transparency Mode ensures you can stay connected to your surroundings when needed. For a truly immersive experience, the Personalized Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking adjust the sound uniquely to your ears — perfect for enjoying music, movies, or Dolby Atmos content. Plus, the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions not only ensure a comfortable fit but also help seal in sound.

These headphones now feature USB-C charging for added convenience, complementing your other Apple devices. And with a Digital Crown for precise control of volume, track selection, and even call functions, it’s packed with thoughtful touches. Not to mention, they come in five striking colors, including the elegant Starlight option currently on sale. Check out the deal on Amazon

The $449 price in this deal is $66.47 below the 90-day average of $515.47, though it remains $50 above the all-time low. The fresh price drop, which occurred just 12 hours ago, adds to the deal’s appeal. While not at its best-ever price, this is still a solid opportunity if you’ve been eyeing the AirPods Max.

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