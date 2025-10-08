Deal alert! Rare Apple AirPods 4 saving lets you grab them for just $89

We don’t discriminate against Apple here, especially when its top tech is subject to a rare discount. That’s why we’re spotlighting Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event, which is bringing you the Apple AirPods 4 at an excellent price. These earbuds are usually $129, but you can currently snag them for just $89. That’s a 31% markdown and equals the lowest price ever. Apple AirPods 4 for $89 (31% off)

Let’s talk about why these buds are worth your attention. The Apple AirPods 4 come packed with features like the H2 chip for seamless connectivity and Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. They also offer Voice Isolation for clearer calls and Siri Interactions for hands-free assistance. Comfort isn’t an issue either, thanks to their improved design.

Apple AirPods 4 Apple AirPods 4 The AirPods are back Apple's entry-tier AirPods come with improved audio quality, USB-C charging, and a new case design. Available with and without ANC. See price at Amazon Save $40.00

Plus, these earbuds are more eco-friendly, incorporating recycled materials. The charging case, now over 10% smaller, uses USB-C and provides up to 30 hours of listening time — perfect for those who hate charging multiple times a day.

If you’re not a Prime member yet, it’s a good time to consider signing up. Plus, there’s a 30-day free trial, so you don’t have to fully commit before checking it out. Happy chilling with your new AirPods 4!

Follow