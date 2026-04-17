Save 27% as the Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station drops to a 2026 low

DealHunt / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a reliable power source for emergencies or outdoor activities, the Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station is worth considering. This power station is currently priced at $1,899.99, down from its retail price of $2,499.99, reflecting a 27% discount. It’s a solid deal that can meet a range of power needs.

The Anker SOLIX F3800 features a 3840Wh capacity, which is enough to power household essentials for an entire day. If you need extra power, you can increase its capacity by connecting more battery packs, allowing for up to 26.9kWh. It provides dual-voltage output (120V/240V) and a high AC output of 6,000W, ensuring that it can handle all your appliances without any issues. Additionally, you can charge your electric vehicle directly, making it convenient for those who need to power up on the go. Check out the deal on Amazon

This deal has received a DealHunt score of 97 out of 100, labeled as an excellent deal. This high score is due to the current price being $192.20 below the average of the past 90 days. Further boosting its appeal is that the price was just dropped five hours ago, making it fresh and relevant. It’s also at its lowest price of the year, as you can see in the tracker above.

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