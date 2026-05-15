Act fast: Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus power station now at a record low price

DealHunt / Android Authority

Powering our lives has never been more crucial, especially during emergencies. That’s why the Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus Portable Power Station caught our eye with a record price drop: now available for $2,399.99, down from $2,999.99, which is a 20% reduction.

DealHunt / Android Authority

The Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus is designed to handle all your power needs. With a massive output of 6,000W, it’s 58% more powerful than other portable power stations of similar capacity. You can connect it to solar panels or gas generators, enabling efficient charging via its 3,200W solar input. The upgraded 3.84kWh capacity can power a family for an entire day, and you can expand that by adding up to six batteries for a total of 26.9kWh. Ideal for home use or during power outages, it even features intelligent remote control through the Anker app, making it easy to monitor and manage usage. Check out the deal on Amazon

According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores a solid 74 out of 100. This score is attributed to a combination of factors: it is currently priced $365.59 below the 90-day average, showing good value compared to typical pricing. While this price is just over $100 above the all-time low, the freshness of the discount, which just dropped 11 hours ago, suggests it’s an excellent time to buy.

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