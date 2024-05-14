Be fast to catch this 30% discount on the Anker Nano Charging Station

The 67W Anker Nano Charging Station is a one-stop solution to your workstation charging needs and comes highly rated by verified Amazon buyers at 4.8 stars. It’s 30% off in today’s deal at just $45.99, but we have reason to believe you don’t have long to capitalize on the discount. Anker Nano Charging Station for $45.99 ($20 off)

The markdown on the charger matches the lowest price we’ve tracked on the Anker Nano, but the deal has never lasted more than two or three days on every previous occasion. We were late to the offer this time around — it started yesterday — so we’d be surprised if it’s still available by the weekend.

Advanced Programmable Power Supply and Power Delivery technology lets the charging station deliver a power output of up to 67W, capable of fully recharging a 13-inch MacBook Pro in under two hours. Its stylish, ultra-slim design features a 0.35-inch flat plug and a five-foot thin extension cord, maximizing your desk or table space. The station includes a nice array of ports: two USB-C, two USB-A, and two AC outlets. There’s also an environmental perk as the device is constructed from 75% post-consumer recycled plastics.

You have three colors to choose from, but time isn’t on your side. Hit the widget above to check out the deal.

