Rare deal: Anker's 7-in-1 USB-C Hub drops to just $29.99

If your laptop is running out of ports or you’re juggling cables every time you sit down, this Black Friday discount on the highly rated Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub might solve a lot of small annoyances at once. It’s down to just $29.99 from $39.99 in the sale, and we’ve never seen it cheaper.

Despite the compact size, you get a proper mix of ports here: 4K@30Hz HDMI for an external monitor, three 5Gbps data ports (one USB-C and two USB-A), an SD card slot, Ethernet, and a USB-C input for power. The pass-through charging supports up to 85W, which is enough to keep most modern ultrabooks topped up while everything else stays connected. Anker USB-C Hub for $29.99 (25% off)

Setup is plug-and-play with laptops and tablets from Apple, Lenovo, HP, Dell, and more — no drivers, no fuss. The aluminium casing gives it more durability than a lot of plastic hubs in this price range, and the 4.5-star Amazon rating suggests it hasn’t let buyers down in day-to-day use.

If you’ve been meaning to tidy up your desk or add an extra screen without replacing half your setup, this is a cheap and easy upgrade while it’s on sale. Hit the link above to check it out.

