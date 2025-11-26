Search results for

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission.

Rare deal: Anker's 7-in-1 USB-C Hub drops to just $29.99

Anker’s 7‑in‑1 USB‑C hub with 100W pass‑through gets a rare discount.
2 hours ago

Anker USB C Hub (7 in 1, 4K HDMI) Press Image
If your laptop is running out of ports or you’re juggling cables every time you sit down, this Black Friday discount on the highly rated Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub might solve a lot of small annoyances at once. It’s down to just $29.99 from $39.99 in the sale, and we’ve never seen it cheaper.

Despite the compact size, you get a proper mix of ports here: 4K@30Hz HDMI for an external monitor, three 5Gbps data ports (one USB-C and two USB-A), an SD card slot, Ethernet, and a USB-C input for power. The pass-through charging supports up to 85W, which is enough to keep most modern ultrabooks topped up while everything else stays connected.

Setup is plug-and-play with laptops and tablets from Apple, Lenovo, HP, Dell, and more — no drivers, no fuss. The aluminium casing gives it more durability than a lot of plastic hubs in this price range, and the 4.5-star Amazon rating suggests it hasn’t let buyers down in day-to-day use.

If you’ve been meaning to tidy up your desk or add an extra screen without replacing half your setup, this is a cheap and easy upgrade while it’s on sale. Hit the link above to check it out.

