One of the best budget tablets just plunged to its lowest price of the year

Tablets are fast becoming a must-have part of any techie lineup, but we don’t all want to splash out four figures on the latest iPad Pro. The Amazon Fire range has long been an affordable and solid alternative if you’re on a budget, and that’s especially true today. While the deal lasts, you can pick up the newest model of the Amazon Fire HD 10 for just $89.99 Amazon Fire HD 10 for $89.99 ($50 off)

This sudden $50 price drop on the 32GB model of the Android tablet marks the best price we’ve tracked in 2025. Not only that, we’ve only ever seen it at this price or lower during the holiday sales, so if you pass up the chance to grab it now, you may have to wait many months for a better opportunity to save.

If you prefer the larger-storage 64GB variant, you can save even more. Usually retailing for $180, that model is down to only $105.99 right now.

The latest version of the Fire HD 10 delivers upgraded performance and a sharper front camera than its predecessor, all while shedding a bit of weight. It’s 25% faster than the previous model and now packs 3GB of RAM, helping it better handle streaming, reading, and casual games. The 10.1-inch Full HD display is great for watching shows on the go, and the 13-hour battery life means you can binge without constantly reaching for a charger.

It’s still one of the most durable budget tablets, and it added a 5MP front camera that’s much better for video calls. Storage is expandable up to 1TB via microSD, and Alexa integration remains a handy touch. It won’t match premium tablets in raw power, but for media, kids’ use, and everyday tasks, it’s hard to beat at this price. It even earned itself a mention on our best Android tablets list.

