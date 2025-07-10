Prime deal brings first price drop on the Amazfit Active 2 fitness trackers

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Summer is the time to work on your fitness goals, and Prime Day has thrown up a great chance to save on a motivational companion to your journey. The Amazfit Active 2 Premium is currently available for just $99.99, down from its regular price of $129.99. That’s a 23% discount relative to its retail price, making it its first-ever price drop. Amazfit Active 2 Premium for $99.99 (23% off)

If you’re more allured by the Amazfit Active 2 Sport, it’s also subject to an inaugural deal price. You can pick it up for just $79.99 right now, rather than the usual $100 tag.

For those who haven’t checked out the Amazfit Active 2 range, these fitness trackers pack a punch with a vibrant 1.32-inch AMOLED display, offering an outstanding 2,000 nits of peak brightness for exceptional visibility even in direct sunlight. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate their vast array of over 160 sports modes, including niche selections like HYROX races and skiing.

You also get robust health monitoring capabilities courtesy of the BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor, which keeps tabs on heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, and stress. The watches can last up to 10 days on a single charge with typical use and are water-resistant up to 50 meters.

When it comes to smart features, the Amazfit Active 2 has you covered with call handling, notifications, and voice control via Zepp Flow. They’re compatible with both Android and iOS devices and runs on the user-friendly Zepp OS 4.0. With zero subscription fees and a polished design that includes a stainless steel bezel, they offer a premium experience without breaking the bank.

For those interested, remember all Prime Day deals, including this one, are available to Amazon Prime members only. If you’re not a member yet, you might consider signing up or taking advantage of a 30-day free trial.