Record $69 price drop on the AirPods Pro 2

You have to have the patience of a saint to get the best deals on Apple tech, but the Amazon Big Spring Sale seems to be delivering to fans of the brand this week. The latest offer is a record price drop on the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C connectivity. This more recent version of the coveted wireless earbuds is down to $179.99 right now, beating the previous best deal by $10. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, USB-C) for $179.99 ($69 off)

The AirPods Pro 2, as the buds are often known, maintains the iconic design of its predecessor while introducing notable enhancements, particularly in active noise canceling (ANC) and sound quality. Apple’s H2 chip powers these improvements, alongside features like Siri access and a new Adaptive Transparency mode, which intelligently reduces the volume of sudden loud noises. The case, now equipped with a U1 chip, offers precise location tracking and emits sound for easier finding.

In terms of design, the earbuds offer a comfortable fit, with an added extra-small ear tip option, and are IPX4 rated for water resistance. Sound-wise, the addition of more bass enriches the audio experience without overshadowing vocals, supported by Adaptive EQ for consistent quality across devices. With an official battery life of six hours (ANC on) and an extra 24 hours via the case, this is a no-brainer for iPhone users looking for an audio upgrade.

