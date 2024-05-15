Amazon coupon drops the 2024 MacBook Air to just $949.99

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

In a departure from its usual thrifty nature, Apple has been quite generous at discounting its 2024 tech lineup straight after launch. We’d already seen a $100 price drop on the cheapest 2024 MacBook Air, but now Amazon has taken it a step further by combining that with an on-page coupon. The result is a chance to pick up the sleek laptop for just $949.99. 2024 Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M3, 8GB, 256GB) for $949.99 ($149 off)

The base 13-inch model of the device features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you want to double up to the 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD version, you can catch the same discount and get it for $1,349.99 rather than the $1499 retail price. While not quite as bountiful, you can also make savings on the 15-inch MacBook Air. It’s $100 off at $1,199.

Those core specs and the powerful M3 chip sit beneath the latest and greatest version of the Liquid Retina display, backed up by a battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge. It’s all packaged in an ultra-slim body that’s less than half an inch thick and sports two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a MagSafe charging port for connectivity. Add in three microphones and four speakers with Spatial Audio plus a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and you can’t ask for much more for under $1,000.

Catch the coupon deal by hitting the widget above.

You might like

Comments