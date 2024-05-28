Deal: The 10th Gen iPad hits new low price of $299.99

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

With the tech spotlight now firmly on Apple’s latest lineup of tablets, we’re finally starting to see some meaty discounts on previous iterations. The offer that caught our eye was a big 33% price drop on the 10th Gen iPad. When you combine the existing discount with clipping the on-page Amazon coupon, you can get the 10.9-inch device for just $299.99. Apple iPad (10th Gen, 64GB, Wi-Fi) for $299.99 ($150 off)

The fact that it now has successors doesn’t detract from the fact that this is still a fine tablet in its own right. This is the first time we’ve ever tracked it on sale for under $300, with the deal applying to the base Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage. Of the four colorways, only the blue and silver designs are subject to the maximum discount.

Apple iPad (10th Gen, 64GB, Wi-Fi) Apple iPad (10th Gen, 64GB, Wi-Fi) The new iPad for 2022 is a huge shift for the line. The newest iPad abandons the old design and also abandons the Lightning port. It gets numerous internal upgrades and even some fun colors. See price at Amazon Save $149.01 On-page coupon

The larger 10.9-inch display and flat aluminum edges of this generation of the iPad give it a modern and solid feel. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, it ensures smooth performance and multitasking with iPadOS 16, with an impressive battery life keeping you going up to 10 hours at a time. It added a landscape-oriented 12MP selfie camera to make video calling more natural, complimented by the stereo speaker setup. And, of course, the shift to a USB-C port was a famously welcome change that aligned it with other modern devices. If you haven’t got $1,000 to spend on the powerhouse 2024 lineup of Apple slates, this is the next best thing at a fantastic price.

Check out the deal for yourself via the button above.

