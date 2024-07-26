This Deadpool special edition is your official smartphone for breaking the 4th wall

TL;DR It’s a phone with Deadpool on it. Seriously?

Are you the sort of fan who telegraphs your allegiance with something as insipid as a t-shirt, or are you sitting down for the tattoo? Smartphone owners can wave their fandom flag with temporary stuff like fancy cases, sure, but the most hardcore among them are going to have their eyes on a fully custom phone design. It doesn’t happen that often, but every once in a while we’ll see a manufacturer dress up a new handset with a fun motif that ties into a popular media property — remember the old R2-D2 Motorola Droid 2, or when Samsung made an Iron Man Galaxy S6 Edge? This week we’re checking out the latest superfan phone, as POCO shares its new Deadpool F6.

Properly, this feels more like a Deadpool & Wolverine phone, but Deadpool being Deadpool, our star takes top billing here. The special edition POCO F6, teased by Himanshu Tandon of POCO India (via Digital Trends) earlier this week, dresses itself up with a bold red back panel, complete with Deadpool & Wolverine graphics. “Deadpool” text runs up the side, but maybe the cutest addition here is placing a little Deadpool face right in the middle of the F6’s LED flash.

Keep in mind, this being the non-Pro version of the POCO F6, we’re talking about a plastic body — wouldn’t that red have looked extra nice in aluminum? POCO India went official with the Deadpool special edition today, announcing plans to sell the phone via Flipkart on August 7. Of course, expect limited stock availability. If you’re India’s biggest Deadpool fan and intend on picking one up, pricing only looks to be 2,000 rupees (~$24) more that the regular POCO F6, which is not a bad premium at all for a special edition model like this.

Some may call this phone ridiculous. Honestly, we think a Deadpool phone could have been a lot more over the top. This is the picture of restraint, really.

