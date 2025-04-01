This ridiculous dbrand skin lets you touch grass without ever putting your phone down

dbrand

TL;DR dbrand is celebrating April Fool’s Day with a quirky new skin.

It features a grass-like texture made using electrostatically flocked polyethylene strands.

The limited-edition Touch Grass skin goes on sale today for over 100 products.

While tech brands usually celebrate April Fool’s Day with wacky product announcements that have little to no substance, dbrand has a history of launching quirky, albeit real, products you can actually buy if they tickle your fancy. Its Doomsday Kit and DIY Project were a smash hit, selling out in less than a few minutes after launch. This year, the company is stepping things up with a unique textured skin.

dbrand is no stranger to textured skins. Its offerings already include skins with 3D textured prints, like the Area 51 line and the Glow Circuit skin. However, the new Touch Grass skin is unlike any other skin you’ve seen in the past. It features a grass-like texture that, according to dbrand, simulates the grass in Yoyogi Park, Tokyo.

dbrand says that it originally planned to release the skin on April Fool’s Day last year, but it was delayed as the company faced challenges developing a manufacturing process to simulate grass at a microscopic scale. To achieve this unique texture, dbrand electrostatically flocked thousands of polyethylene strands onto vinyl and created a skin that lets you touch grass without ever stepping out.

The new Touch Grass skin is available for over 100 products, including most popular smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles. However, you should hurry if you want to grab one for your device, as dbrand has limited stock. Like its previous April Fool’s Day products, dbrand likely won’t restock the Touch Grass skin. So, make sure you don’t miss out and place your order on the company’s website.

