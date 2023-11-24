Casetify calls itself 'a bastion of originality'

TL;DR Casetify has responded after fellow case maker Dbrand filed a lawsuit against it.

The company says it’s investigating the claims of copyright theft.

The firm also asserts that it’s always been a “bastion of originality.”

Case maker Dbrand and YouTuber Zack Nelson (JerryRigEverything) recently filed a lawsuit against Casetify, accusing the rival accessory firm of ripping off a line of smartphone cases.

Now, Casetify has responded to the lawsuit, telling Android Authority and posting on X that it was investigating the claim against it. The company also asserted that it’s “always been a bastion of originality,” which makes for awkward reading in light of this particular lawsuit.

Check out an excerpt of the company’s statement below: Casetify has always been a bastion of originality, and we hold pride in that. We are currently investigating a copyright allegation against us. We have immediately removed the design in question from all platforms. The company also asserted that it was investigating a DDOS attack on its website that occurred “around the time the allegation surfaced.” However, the firm said that user information was safe and that the website was back online.

Blatantly copied designs uncovered Dbrand and Nelson accused Casetify of blatantly copying its teardown-themed line of smartphone cases. Lending credence to these accusations was the fact that Casetify’s cases apparently feature easter eggs found on Dbrand and Nelson’s cases. This suggests a copy/paste affair with little to no modifications to the original designs.

We’re nevertheless keen to see how Casetify ultimately explains this case of copyright infringement. Was it calculated IP theft green-lit by the company at large? Or will it (perhaps unsurprisingly) turn out to be an oversight on the part of a junior employee?

