Dbrand and JerryRigEverything file a case against case-maker Casetify for ripping off their cases

TL;DR Dbrand and Zack Nelson (JerryRigEverything) are suing Casetify for copyright infringement.

The duo alleges that Casetify blatantly stole the design of their “teardown skins.”

Nelson has even published a YouTube video showing how Casetify uses the same easter eggs in its cases as the ones sold by Dbrand.

Case maker Casetify has landed itself in hot legal soup. Rival accessory maker Dbrand and YouTuber Zack Nelson (JerryRigEverything) have accused Casetify of blatantly copying a line of smartphone cases that were designed by them in a commercial collaboration.

Nelson took to YouTube to explain the alleged design theft by Casetify, and it’s hard to ignore the evidence of wrongdoing presented in his video. Dbrand and Nelson claim that Casetify copied a line of smartphone cases they co-designed called “teardown skins.” Casetify’s version of these cases is called “Inside Out.”

As Nelson explains, he’s not the only one who does teardowns and doesn’t own the idea of DIY repairs. If Casetify did, in fact, base its Inside Out cases on teardowns it performed itself, Nelson and Dbrand wouldn’t have had any issues with their approach. However, it seems Casetify shamelessly borrowed elements that were exclusive to Dbrand and Nelson’s designs.

The cases that Dbrand and Nelson create include easter eggs like text that quotes things Nelson says in his popular JerryRigEverything videos, Dbrand’s founding date, and more. Interestingly, Casetify’s line of Inside Out cases includes the same easter eggs and elements, strongly suggesting that the company simply copy-pasted the Dbrand and Nelson’s designs.

Casetify stole our products. Now we’re suing them. Here’s how we found out… (1/6) — dbrand (@dbrand) November 23, 2023

The duo have now filed a multi-million dollar federal lawsuit against Casetify for copyright infringement. Meanwhile, Casetify has already removed its Inside Out cases from its website. There has been no official response from the company other than that.

