Poll confirms: You're probably reading this on dark mode

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

These days, practically every operating system and app gives users the choice to apply a dark mode theme, rendering light-colored text on a dark background. It’s easier on the eyes than the standard black-on-white look, especially if you’re using your device in the dark. We’ve known enthusiasts are big on dark mode for a long time now, but a recent Android Authority survey shows the option is actually overwhelmingly popular, at least among our readers.

In a survey we’ve been running since March, we asked readers how they use dark mode on their devices, if at all. There were choices for people who use dark mode at all times, users who switch back and forth between themes manually, those who have dark mode on a schedule, and people who don’t ever use dark mode. More than 3,000 people responded — and more than 70% of them are all dark mode, all the time.

A whopping 2,280 of 3,110 votes cast were for Dark Mode is always active on my phone, showing that nearly three in four people who responded to our poll are committed to dark UIs. That means a lot of people must be pleased with Android 17’s new feature that forces dark mode in apps that don’t natively support it.

The second-most popular option was I schedule Dark Mode to trigger at a certain time each day, grabbing a little over 15% of all votes cast. I’m in that boat: I don’t mind a light UI while the sun is up. It really fell off from there: People who flip dark mode on and off manually based on their needs at the time made up just under 6% of all responses. The final 5.7% of respondents said they don’t use dark mode at all.

Judging by these results, it almost seems like we don’t need to ask: How are you using dark mode? Are you in the majority who have it on at all times? Are you one of the small minority that never uses it at all? Tell us how you use dark mode and why in the comments.

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