This 4K projector that we love is now below its Black Friday price at $700 off

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

In our recent review of the Dangbei DBOX02 Pro, we came away seriously impressed, awarding the 4K projector a strong nine out of ten. One of the few real drawbacks was the price. At its $1,599 retail tag, it firmly sits in premium territory. That’s changed in this holiday sale, as the DBOX02 Pro is available for $700 less than usual. Dangbei DBOX02 Pro 4K Projector for $899 ($700 off)

Currently, the projector is available for $899 on Amazon. It’s the lowest price we’ve ever tracked, and it undercuts last month’s Black Friday deal by another $100. For a projector we already felt was pushing into TV-replacement territory, that price shift caught our eye.

What stood out early in our testing was how little effort the DBOX02 Pro asks of you. Setup is almost entirely hands-off, with auto focus, keystone, screen fit, and obstacle avoidance all working quickly and reliably. You can drop it on a table, point it roughly at a wall, and within seconds, you’re looking at a properly aligned image. That ease of use matters, especially if you’re considering a projector as something you’ll use every day rather than just for movie nights.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Brightness is another big part of the appeal. The laser-based light source pushes around 2,000 ISO lumens, which means it’s genuinely watchable during the day. It’s not limited to dark-room viewing, and casual sports or YouTube are all very watchable without blackout curtains. It offers a picture up to 300 inches, but at its sweet spot of around a 100-inch image, the balance between sharpness and brightness feels just right.

The DBOX02 Pro also feels more TV-like than many projectors, thanks to built-in Google TV. You get a familiar interface, fast navigation, and easy access to all the major streaming apps, all without needing an external dongle. The included remote keeps things simple, and performance is snappy enough that you’re not left waiting between menus or apps.

Audio is better than expected, too, which is always a pleasant surprise on a projector. The built-in 2 x 12W speakers won’t replace a proper sound system, but they’re clear, loud enough for a medium-sized room, and perfectly usable out of the box. If you want to upgrade later, HDMI 2.1 with eARC is there, along with Bluetooth for wireless speakers or headphones.

At full price, the DBOX02 Pro always felt like a serious investment. At $899, it starts to look like a very compelling alternative to buying a large TV, especially if you value screen size and flexibility. If you’ve been on the fence about switching to a projector, this is about as strong a nudge as we’ve seen. Hit the widget above to check out the offer for yourself.

