Cync wants to upgrade your kitchen cabinet lighting with these smart light fixtures

TL;DR GE has launched its Cync Reveal HD Plus Smart Undercabinet Fixtures.

The new smart undercabinet lighting solution comes in bar and puck options.

These light fixtures are available now starting at $59.99.

When it comes to smart lighting, one place that shouldn’t be overlooked is under your cabinets. Under-cabinet lighting is great for illuminating your kitchen countertops when you need to get some cooking done. You can also use them to simply set the mood in the evening. While smart lighting options in this area have a bit been lacking, GE has just launched a new fixture you may be interested in having as part of your smart home.

GE Lighting’s new Cync Reveal HD Plus Smart Undercabinet Fixtures are now available at Amazon, Lowe’s, and Best Buy. Starting at $59.99, you can get the bar light in 12, 18, or 24-inch options. These fixtures are also available in puck form, which have a 3-inch diameter.

The Reveal HD Plus smart fixtures offer full-color and tunable white light, which can be controlled through the Cync app. You can plug them in or hardwire them, and up to 10 fixtures can be connected.

As for connectivity, these Wi-Fi fixtures are Matter-compatible. That means they should play friendly with the rest of your smart home. In addition to Matter, these fixtures are also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home ecosystems.

