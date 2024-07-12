The CUKTECH 30 Power Bank is 55% off, and could be the only battery you will ever need

Do you keep getting low-battery anxiety? It’s totally real, and we can understand your pain. To many of us, a suitable battery pack is a necessity, and today, there’s a hot deal on what could be the only portable battery you will ever need. The CUKTECH 30 Power Bank is a beast, with a massive battery, super fast charging, and an ample feature set. Right now, you can get it for just $90. This is super cheap, considering what you get, and the normal price is $200! Get the CUKTECH 30 Power Bank for just $90

You can take advantage of this deal through Amazon, but there are a few hoops you have to jump through to bring the price all the way down to $90. The standard offer right now is $150, which is just a $50 discount. On top of that, the price can drop to $130 for Amazon Prime subscribers. Then, there is a $40 coupon you can manually apply, bringing the price all the way down to $90.

If you don’t have it yet, you might want to consider getting an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of all the Amazon Prime Day deals. You could sign up for just a month, and then cancel it. Take a look at the current Amazon Prime subscription prices here for more details. And if you’re a new member, you can catch a 30-day free trial, so it might not cost you anything!

CUKTECH has been one of our favorite power bank brands lately, mostly because it offers quality and value. The brand’s batteries compete only with the biggest names in the industry but undercut their prices significantly, even at full retail value.

The CUKTECH 30 Power Bank comes with a massive 40,000mAh battery. Not only that, but you get features and versatility to throw around. There are four ports on-board: two USB-C and two USB-A. The fastest port can reach 140W, and the whole battery has a max output of a whopping 300W. Get this: it even has a Qi wireless charger on top, which can reach speeds of 20W!

While bigger than your typical battery pack, it is still relatively portable and comes with a handle for easy carrying. CUKTECH also mentions it is allowed on flights. You’ll also enjoy the screen, which tells you status information like the battery level, input speeds, and output wattage. All this speed and multi-device charging are bound to heat the device up, so the manufacturer has even included fans and grills for heat dissipation.

While deals on CUKTECH products are relatively common, this is an especially low price point we haven’t seen in the past. If you want in on the action, you should probably get it as soon as possible.

