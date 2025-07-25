The handy CUKTECH 15 Ultra Power Bank is at a record-low price!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Do you keep running out of battery? I’ve been searching for a battery pack that’s both easy to carry and powerful, and so far, the CUKTECH 15 Ultra Power Bank offers the perfect balance for my needs. It’s at a record-low price, too, and you can take it home for $71.99. That’s much more enticing than paying the full $109.99 retail price! Buy the CUKTECH 15 Ultra Power Bank for just $71.99 ($38 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and it comes in two stages. First, there’s an automatic “limited time deal” that brings the price down to $79.99. Then, you can press the Redeem button right below the price to get an extra 10% coupon applied.

The CUKTECH 15 Ultra is a really nice battery pack if you value both portability and power. At 5.98 x 2.25 x 1.75 inches, it’s smaller than similar competitors, and it weighs 1.3 pounds. This means it can easily fit in most purses and backpacks. I have even carried it in my pants pocket!

It has a 20,000mAh battery capacity, which is good enough to charge a smartphone about 3-4 times, depending on your battery size and other factors. For the size, it’s a really nice amount of juice.

The main highlight of the CUKTECH 15 Ultra Power Bank is how fast it is. It can output as much as 165W. It has two USB-C ports and a USB-A connection. The fastest USB-C port can reach 140W, while the second is limited to 65W. Arguably, though, even the slower port is pretty fast. The USB-A connection can output 18W, which is slower, but more than enough for accessories or slow charging a smartphone.

This one has become my go-to power bank, so I am sure many of you will love it. If you’re interested, act quickly, as this is an all-time low price, and those don’t tend to last long.

Extra deal: The Anker Laptop Power Bank is $40.50 off

Another popular battery pack at a similar price level is the Anker Laptop Power Bank. It’s going for $94.49, which is a nice discount on its $134.99 full retail price.

This one is not exactly better in every way, but it has some nice touches many of you will appreciate. It also comes from a more recognized brand, which we know many of you will prefer.

The Anker Laptop Power Bank gets a larger 25,000mAh battery, so you’re getting an extra 5,000mAh with this one. It also has a max output of 165W. All three USB-C ports can output as much as 100W, so there’s no need to pick and choose specific ports here. The single USB-A connection can push out 33W, so that one is also faster than the one on the CUKTECH battery.

The other main difference in ports is that Anker has built two of the USB-C connections in. Only one is a standard USB-C port; the other two are integrated cables. One of them is retractable, and the other doubles as a loop, adding a bit of functionality to its ports. This is nice if you prefer not having to worry about carrying cables all the time.

I worry about built-in cables, as they are essentially non-replaceable. This means that, if damaged, that port is pretty much done for. I would honestly be worried about damaging these all the time. Anker mentions these are rated for 20,000 bends, though. Also, our co-worker Dave Carr mentions the whole unit feels pretty sturdy. Additionally, it comes with an 18-month warranty.