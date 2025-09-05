Save $38 on my favorite power bank, the CUKTECH 15 Ultra

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The CUKTECH 15 Ultra has become my favorite power bank. It’s an impressive little battery pack with plenty of power, yet very manageable portability. It’s on sale today, so you can take it home (or wherever you want) at a $38 discount. Buy the CUKTECH 15 Ultra Power Bank for just $71.99 ($38 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and it comes in two stages. The first $30 discount is applied automatically. Then, you can click on Redeem to get an extra 10% off. If you don’t see this option on the Amazon page, you can use the coupon code “NM1VRQ07M7Q0”.

CUKTECH 15 Ultra Power Bank CUKTECH 15 Ultra Power Bank Recharges like a Beast. With up to 165W output, a stylish and sturdy design, and rapid Beast Mode Self-Charging, the CUKTECH 15 Ultra is a great choice for a 20,000mAh power bank. See price at Amazon Save $38.00 With Coupon!

We’ve grown really fond of CUKTECH in the past few years. Their power banks are solidly built, very capable, and priced very competitively. Especially when you can get its products on sale. Today, my go-to power bank is on sale for just $71.99, and it competes with some of the best battery packs out there.

I always gravitate towards the CUKTECH 15 Ultra because of its portability. It measures 5.98 x 2.25 x 1.75 inches and weighs 1.3 pounds. It can fit anywhere, including purses and backpacks, and I can often carry it in my cargo pants’ pockets. And while it is super easy to carry around, it can also handle pretty much all my mobile charging needs.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

It comes with a hefty 20,000 mAh battery, which is good enough to charge a smartphone about 3-4 times. Of course, your device’s battery capacity will vary a bit. Regardless, it’s a nice amount of juice for any commuter. I often use it for my weekend adventures away from home, and usually come back with some juice to spare.

Not only can it keep my devices powered, but it can also charge them really fast! It has a max 165W output, which is impressive for a power bank of this size (and price). You’ll get access to a couple of USB-C ports. One of them can reach up to 140W, which is enough to fast-charge many modern laptops. The second one is limited to 65W. Which is still enough to charge most tablets and smartphones at max speeds. To put things into perspective, the high-end Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra charges at 45W. It also has an 18W USB-A connection for accessories and less power-hungry products.

This is still a record-low price for the CUKTECH 15 Ultra, so grab this deal while it’s still available. Such good discounts don’t tend to last long.

There’s also the CUKTECH 20 Power Bank, which is great, but isn’t really much better than the newer CUKTECH 15 Ultra. It does have a larger 25,000mAh battery, though, and there’s also a 20% coupon available on the Amazon page. Check it out if you want some extra juice. It’s larger, but still pretty portable.

Follow