Score a CUKTECH 10 Power Bank for a mere $21.99!

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Power is a precious commodity in the modern age, and nothing seems scarier than a dying smartphone battery. Get rid of your battery anxiety with a nice, portable CUKTECH 10 Power Bank, which is at the lowest price we’ve seen. You can take it home for a mere $21.99! Buy the CUKTECH 10 Power Bank for just $21.99 ($18 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Just keep in mind it’s not an automatic discount. You have to clip on an on-page 35% coupon, then press Redeem on the extra 10% coupon right below it. If you don’t see the second one, the coupon code is “NHV2N28ZT75S”.

The CUKTECH 10 Power Bank may not be the biggest, most powerful battery pack around, but it’s still pretty capable, and it stands out in the portability department. This measures just 5.63 x 1.77 x 1.33 in. It’s often compared to a Snickers bar, so you can really throw it in any pocket.

It has a really nice design and a screen that shows the live status of the battery and ports. Packed inside, you’ll find a 10,000mAh battery. Again, not the biggest, but that is enough to charge standard smartphones 1-2 times. Of course, this depends on factors like your battery size, whether you’re using it while charging, and energy loss.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

That said, the little power bank is surprisingly fast for its size and price point. It has a max output of 150W across both ports, one of which is a USB-C port and the other a USB-A connection. The USB-A port can only reach 33W, which is actually pretty fast for this standard. The USB-C connection can get pretty fast, though. It can reach as much as 120W, but only with supported Xiaomi phones. Other phones, laptops, and tablets can “only” charge at 100W using the USB-C connection.

At just $21.99, you really can’t go wrong here. The CUKTECH 10 Power Bank is super portable, pretty fast, and is built very nicely. And while 10,000mAh may not be enough for more demanding users, it should take most of you through a typical day without an issue.

Go catch this deal while you can! It is a record-low price, and we don’t see it lasting very long.