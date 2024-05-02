Another day, another streaming service gets a price hike

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Anime-focused streaming service Crunchyroll has announced its first price hike since 2019.

The price increase affects its middle and top tiers in several countries, including the US.

Thankfully, the entry-level plan is still $7.99 a month.

We’ve seen a ton of streaming services institute price increases in the past few years, with the likes of Disney Plus, Netflix, and Hulu all hiking subscription fees. The anime-focused Crunchyroll has resisted this urge since 2019, but all good things must come to an end.

Crunchyroll has announced a price increase on its website this week (h/t: The Verge), affecting its middle and top tiers in “Argentina, Colombia, France, Portugal, the United States and select additional countries.”

As for the US, the Mega Fan tier now costs $11.99 a month (up from $9.99), while the Ultimate Fan tier now costs $15.99 a month (up from $14.99). The company has also decided to cut back the 14-day free trial to just seven days. Ouch.

The good news is that Crunchyroll’s cheapest offering — the Fan tier — is still $7.99 a month. This is an ad-supported offering that’s limited to one device. The Fan tier also lacks offline viewing and access to the Crunchyroll game vault, unlike the other two plans.

Either way, it’s clear that streaming service subscriptions from major players are becoming unsustainable. So don’t be surprised if more people cut back, switch to cable, or sail the high seas for content.

