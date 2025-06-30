The new Crucial X10 1TB Portable SSD just got a 41% price drop

Crucial only launched its latest entrant to the SSD market last month, so we thought it would be some time before we saw a significant price drop on it. However, with Prime Day just around the corner, the Crucial X10 1TB Portable SSD just plunged by 41% in this Amazon deal. Crucial X10 1TB Portable SSD for $81.99 ($58 off)

It almost goes without saying that the markdown represents an all-time low price on the storage device, and similar savings are reflected on other variants. For instance, if you opt for the larger storage of the 2TB model, a 46% discount currently has it down from $250 to only $134.99.

This SSD packs a punch for its size. It offers fast read speeds of up to 2,100MB/s, making quick work of large file transfers, whether you’re moving game installs, backing up photos, or editing videos on the go. This 1TB drive is built for everyday life and travel with its compact matte blue design, IP65 water and dust resistance, and drop protection from nearly ten feet.

Thanks to its USB-C and USB-A compatibility, it works across an extensive range of devices such as laptops, desktops, gaming consoles, and tablets. You get a USB-C to C cable in the box and bonus software perks like three months of Mylio Photos Plus and Acronis True Image when you register.

Ready to expand your storage options at an unbeatable price? Hit the widget above to check out the deal.