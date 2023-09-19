Cricket Wireless launches new Android phone under its brand

Cricket Wireless

TL;DR Cricket Wireless has announced the launch of the Cricket Magic 5G.

The Cricket Magic 5G is a budget phone that sells for under $200.

The Cricket Magic 5G is available now in Gray Plaid.

Cricket Wireless is launching a new smartphone under its brand. The handset will compete against some of the best cheap Android phones like the Moto G Play (2023), Samsung A14, and others in the under $200 range.

Available right now, Cricket Wireless has launched the Cricket Magic 5G. The new device will add to the company’s current white-label phone collection, which is the largest among US carriers.

Cricket’s latest 5G phone packs in a 2.2GHz octa-core processor, which is supported by 64GB of internal memory and a 4,000mAh battery. Display-wise, the Cricket Magic 5G boasts a 6.6-inch HD+, scratch-resistant screen. Specifically speaking, this display offers a resolution of 1,612 x 720. And like other budget phones at this level, expect some thick bezels.

Moving on to the cameras, this phone has a two-camera setup in the back and a selfie camera up front. The rear camera includes a 13MP main camera and a second camera that comes in at 2MP. Meanwhile, the front camera features a 5MP lens.

This Android phone will come with Android 13 onboard and will come with Cricket’s Worry-free two-year warranty. A few other notable features include, mobile hotspot capability, Wi-Fi calling, a USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a rear fingerprint sensor, and face unlock.

The Cricket Magic 5G is being sold for $140 on Cricket Wireless’s website. It only comes in one colorway, a unique gray checkered pattern called Grey Plaid.

