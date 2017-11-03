It may not be the most popular option out there, but there are plenty of reasons to go with Cricket Wireless, one of which being the variety of its plans that are designed to fit just about anyone. Some of those plans got a nice shot in the arm, as AT&T‘s prepaid subsidiary announced that customers will get more data without the need for a cost bump.

That additional data applies to Cricket’s popular $30 and $40 a month plans, which include 1 GB and 4 GB of high-speed data, respectively. Starting November 5, the $30 option gets its high-speed data bucket bumped up to 2 GB, while the $40 plan goes up to 5 GB.

In addition to the increased data buckets, Cricket will also bring back its Unlimited 2 plan, with current and new customers able to add up to four lines with unlimited data for $25 each line. Under Unlimited 2, customers can also have two lines with unlimited data for $80 a month.

Keep in mind that data speeds max out at 3 Mbps, with video streaming capped at 480p quality. Also, you might see a dip in data speed if you use up more than 22 GB of data.

Finally, customers on either Unlimited or Unlimited 2 can add mobile hotspot to their plans for an additional $10 a month. The mobile hotspot includes 8 GB of high-speed data, with speeds throttled to a slow 128 Kbps once the monthly allotment is dried up.

So long as you’re alright with the fine print, Cricket’s latest promotions aren’t too shabby. What are your thoughts on Cricket’s announcements? Let us know in the comments!