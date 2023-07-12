Corsair slashes up to $500 off gaming gear in huge Prime Day sale

Luke Little / Android Authority

Corsair isn’t holding back when it comes to Prime Day. On the second and final day of the Amazon sales event, you still have time to save as much as 37% on some of the best gaming gear on the market. Whether you’re looking to complement your battle station with a new gaming mouse, keyboard, headset, or monitor, there’s almost certainly going to be a deal that catches your eye.

The bigger ticket items are naturally getting the biggest monetary discounts, with a prime example being a new all-time low price on the Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 gaming monitor. This sizable 45-Inch OLED WQHD monitor actually features a bendable display, so you can use it as a flatscreen for movie night and adjust it to become a curved monitor for immersive gaming sessions. Usually retailing for $2,000, it’s reduced to just $1,499.99 for the remainder of Prime Day.

There are larger discounts still, at least in percentage terms, when it comes to the array of gaming peripherals for which Corsair is famous. For instance, both the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite gaming mouse and Ironclaw Wireless RGB gaming mouse are reduced from their usual $80 price tags to only $49.99. Whether you’re after lightning speeds, enhanced functionality, or both from your gaming mouse, these are two excellent options.

