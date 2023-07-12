Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Corsair slashes up to $500 off gaming gear in huge Prime Day sale
Corsair isn’t holding back when it comes to Prime Day. On the second and final day of the Amazon sales event, you still have time to save as much as 37% on some of the best gaming gear on the market. Whether you’re looking to complement your battle station with a new gaming mouse, keyboard, headset, or monitor, there’s almost certainly going to be a deal that catches your eye.
The bigger ticket items are naturally getting the biggest monetary discounts, with a prime example being a new all-time low price on the Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 gaming monitor. This sizable 45-Inch OLED WQHD monitor actually features a bendable display, so you can use it as a flatscreen for movie night and adjust it to become a curved monitor for immersive gaming sessions. Usually retailing for $2,000, it’s reduced to just $1,499.99 for the remainder of Prime Day.
There are larger discounts still, at least in percentage terms, when it comes to the array of gaming peripherals for which Corsair is famous. For instance, both the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite gaming mouse and Ironclaw Wireless RGB gaming mouse are reduced from their usual $80 price tags to only $49.99. Whether you’re after lightning speeds, enhanced functionality, or both from your gaming mouse, these are two excellent options.
Here are the Corsair Prime Day deals in full:
- Xeneon Display Gaming Monitor for $1,499.99 ($500 off)
- Scimitar RGB Elite Gaming Mouse for $49.99 ($30 off)
- Ironclaw Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse for $49.99 ($30 off)
- M65 RGB Ultra Wireless Tunable FPS Wireless Gaming Mouse for $84.99 ($45 off)
- Dark Core RGB Pro SE Gaming Mouse for $69 ($31 off)
- HS80 RGB Wireless Multiplatform Gaming Headset for $99.99 ($50 off)
- Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT Multiplatform Gaming Headset for $199.49 ($70 off)
- Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE Gaming Headset for $159.99 ($70 off)
- Void RGB ELITE Wireless Gaming Headset for $69.99 ($40 off)
- HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $74.99 ($35 off)
- K95 RGB Platinum XT Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard for $139.99 ($60 off)
- K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard for $179.99 ($70 off)
Paying for a Prime membership may feel wasteful when the sales event ends tonight, but you can take advantage of the deals for free if you start your 30-day free trial to Prime. You then have the option to cancel at any time and avoid subscription fees.