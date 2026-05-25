Corsair’s HS65 Surround gaming headset just got a 29% price cut on Amazon

Gaming audio makes all the difference when you’re trying to immerse yourself in the action. If you’re on the hunt for a comfortable, versatile headset, the Corsair HS65 Surround is currently available for $49.99, $20 off its $69.99 retail price.

This multiplatform wired gaming headset packs plenty of features for quality sound and comfort. The Corsair HS65 Surround is built with memory foam leatherette ear pads and weighs just 282g, which makes it perfect for long gaming sessions. Its custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers deliver rich audio with a wide range, ensuring you won’t miss any details during gameplay. Sony Tempest 3D Audio support for PS5 and Dolby Atmos spatial sound for PC give it an edge for immersive audio. SonarWorks SoundID Technology can even tailor the sound profile to suit your preferences.

It’s compatible with almost everything: PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices, thanks to its 3.5mm audio connector. You also get convenient on-ear volume controls and a flip-to-mute omnidirectional microphone for clear communication. Add in compatibility with Corsair’s iCUE software, and you can unlock additional audio settings to perfect your gaming experience.

According to the price history, the price currently reflects solid savings at $15.70 below the 90-day average. The price dropped just eight hours ago, making this a fresh opportunity.

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