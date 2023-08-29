COROS PACE 3 smartwatch is here: Low weight, better GPS, slightly more expensive

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR We saw the launch of the COROS PACE 3, the newest smartwatch from the brand.

The watch is only 1g heavier than the PACE 2 and features dual-band GPS.

Available now, the watch costs $229 / €249 / £219 / $329 CAD / $399 AUD, and shipments begin next week.

In the running world, few smartwatches can compare with the various offerings from Garmin. However, if any company can compete, it’s COROS. Its wallet-friendly PACE smartwatches offer plenty of terrific features for runners and athletes of all kinds.

Today, as an early IFA 2023 launch, the company took the wraps off the COROS PACE 3. This is the long-awaited follow-up to the PACE 2, which launched three whole years ago.

Considering how long COROS has had to create the new PACE, it should be unsurprising to see a wealth of upgrades here. Unfortunately, those upgrades did result in a slight price increase. Check out everything you need to know below.

COROS PACE 3: New features

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The most notable aspect of the new COROS smartwatch is actually its weight. With a plastic build, the watch only weighs 30g, which is only 1g heavier than the PACE 2. This makes it roughly half the weight of something like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

The watch also has dual-band GPS. This allows for more accurate tracking, especially in tricky environments such as cities with high-rise buildings and dense forests. Of course, turning this on will drain your battery much faster.

Speaking of battery, the COROS PACE 3 has a larger battery than the PACE 2; that’s 236mAh for the former and 220mAh for the latter. COROS claims this slight increase should allow for up to eight hours of extra GPS power. The company also claims 38 hours of continuous GPS tracking and 24 days of daily use, although we’ll have our own results to report when we publish our review.

Otherwise, the PACE 3 has the same or better features as the PACE 2. It has all the expected health-tracking sensors (heart rate, sleep tracking, and SpO2), some new activity-tracking modes (hiking, trail running, skiing, cross-country skiing, and snowboarding), onboard music playback, and a similar transreflexive always-on display as we saw on the PACE 2.

Colors, price, and availability

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The COROS PACE 3 comes in three colors with multiple strap options. That includes a white model with a nylon or silicone strap, a black model with a nylon or silicon strap, and the Track Edition, which is red.

Buying a PACE 3 will set you back $229 / €249 / £219 / $329 CAD / $399 AUD. Orders are open now at COROS’ site, Amazon, and other third-party retailers, with shipments beginning the week of September 5. The Track Edition, though, won’t be available to order until October and will only be available from COROS.

Comments