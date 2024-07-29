PlayStation makes the wait for Astro Bot even harder with new controller

TL;DR PlayStation’s limited-edition Astro Bot-themed DualSense controller will launch on September 6, coinciding with the release of the new Astro Bot game on PS5.

Preorders start on August 9 through PlayStation’s website or via select retailers.

The controller will be available for $80 in the US, £70 in the UK, and €80 in the EU.

PlayStation recently unveiled a limited-edition Astro Bot-themed DualSense controller. The controller will launch on September 6, in time for the release of the highly anticipated Astro Bot game on PS5. If you can’t wait to get your hands on this controller, you can pre-order it as early as August 9 through PlayStation or via select retailers.

These details were revealed by PlayStation in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Nicolas Doucet, Studio Head of Team Asobi, went into further detail about the upcoming controller and its features in a write-up on PlayStation’s blog. As you may expect, the controller features Astro’s hallmark blue accents on the buttons and handles, there are even a pair of blue pixelated eyes on the touchpad.

In his post, Doucet outlined how the limited-edition controller would work with the new Astro Bot game. He explained that the new DualSense controller will provide an improved tactile experience by allowing users to feel the various textures that Astro comes in contact with. While this feature was already available in Astro’s Playroom, the developers have essentially expanded the range of textures that provide feedback through the controller.

What’s more, the team has linked the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback to Astro’s powers. In line with this, the blog post notes that “when using Barkster, the bulldog Jetpack, you can feel the thruster rattling against your finger in synch with the animation.” This adds to the immersive quality of the game, making actions and power-ups feel more engaging and dynamic. The extent of this feedback also ensures that you get to feel all the impacts during intense fights with enemies and boss battles.

The final change is that Astro’s ship, called the Dual Speeder, will now leverage the adaptive triggers, motion control capabilities, and haptic feedback to enhance your gameplay even further.

Want to buy PlayStation’s new limited-edition Astro Bot controller? Well, the wait is coming to an end! In terms of pricing, the controller will cost you $80 if you live in the United States. It’s also available for pre-order in parts of Europe, including the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Austria, for £70 or €80.

