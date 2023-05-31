How to use your phone to control your Android TV wirelessly

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Most Android TV devices come with a voice-enabled remote to easily search for content using Google Assistant. However, there are many times when you might not want to use a remote, and you would find it more convenient to control your Android TV with your smartphone instead. For instance, typing on an Android TV is easier using a phone than a remote control. If the remote control stops functioning properly, a phone can also help you navigate and use your Android TV. Here’s how to control your Android TV using your smartphone.

How to control your Android TV with your smartphone

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Make sure that your phone and Android TV are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Open the Android TV Remote Control [app no longer available], and your TV’s name should appear if they are on the same Wi-Fi network. Tap the name and wait for a PIN to appear on the TV screen. Enter the PIN on your phone and tap Pair.

You will see a D-pad interface once you have successfully connected your phone to the Android TV device using the Android TV Remote Control app. You can use the up/down/left/right arrows to navigate your Android TV screen. You also have the option to use a Touchpad instead of a D-pad. To do this, select the Touchpad controls from the hamburger menu on the top left corner of your screen.

The bottom of the app screen houses a back button, a home button, and a play/pause button. If you want to type on your Android TV device using your phone, tap the keyboard icon on the top right corner of the screen.

How to control your Android TV with the Google TV and Googe Home apps

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

You’ll need the Google TV app to control your compatible Android TV. To do this, you’ll need version 4.27.8.93 or later of the Google TV Android or iOS app. On your Android phone, open the Google TV app.

Near the bottom right, tap Remote.

At the top, tap Scanning for devices.

Choose your device.

To complete pairing, follow the instructions on your phone and TV.

After pairing, you can use your phone or your remote. Similarly, you can use the latest version of the Google Home app on Android or iOS to control your Android TV device. Power on your TV and Google TV or Android TV device.

On your mobile device, open the Google Home app Home.

Tap the Google TV or Android TV device you want to control.

To use your virtual remote control, tap Open remote.

Troubleshooting

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

If the above-mentioned app pairing method does not work, you can try troubleshooting the problem using the following methods.

Check your TV and phone’s Wi-Fi connection Both the Android TV and phone should be on the same Wi-Fi network for you to use your phone as a remote control. Press the Home button on your Android TV remote and go to Settings (the gear icon) at the top right corner. Go to Network and Accessories > Network > Advance > Network status. Find the Wi-Fi network name and make sure it’s the same as the network on your phone.

Use Bluetooth to set up the Android TV Remote Control app You can also pair the Android TV Remote Control app with your Android TV device using Bluetooth. Enable Bluetooth on your phone, open the Android TV Remote Control app, and tap the name of your Android TV. You might see a Bluetooth pairing request on the TV. Select Pair. If it doesn’t pop up on the TV, look for the Bluetooth notification on your phone. Tap Pair.

Comments