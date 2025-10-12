As console prices increase, I've never been more thankful for emulation handhelds

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Gaming has always been expensive, but in the past six months, it’s started to feel downright unaffordable. From consoles and controllers to games and subscriptions, prices are climbing across the board.

As someone without an unlimited gaming budget, that means I’m effectively priced out of most new games. I’ve mostly made up for this by revisiting my favorite retro games or snagging PC games on Steam with deep discounts, but recent developments in the Android world have given me new hope.

I’m referring to Android-based emulation handhelds from companies such as AYANEO, AYN, ANBERNIC, Retroid, and others. These have been growing in popularity for years, but now they have the potential to cover my entire gaming needs, from retro classics to modern PC titles.

The end of bargain bin gaming

Before getting to why these handhelds matter, I want to run through the changes in the mainstream gaming landscape that have paved the way for these kinds of alternatives. Price hikes are certainly not a new phenomenon, but what’s happened in the past six months has been unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Let’s start with the Nintendo Switch 2. I was a late adopter of the original Switch, buying it while on paternity leave after my daughter was born in 2019. I have very fond memories of playing Breath of the Wild while my infant daughter slept on my chest, so when rumors about the Switch 2 started to circulate, I was curious to see what Nintendo would come up with, nearly a decade after its groundbreaking handheld was released.

While the Switch 2 was certainly an upgrade, it didn’t even come close to justifying its $450 starting price. That’s nearly twice what I paid for the first console just over five years ago. Later, the first console would also increase in price by $40, something that never occurred with any of the consoles from my youth.

Today's consoles are historically overpriced and out of reach.

Ars Technica published a great piece with historical pricing data adjusted for inflation, but the main takeaway is that before 2016, consoles dropped to half their launch price within three years. After eight years, they dropped to less than a third of their launch price. After 2016, prices have stayed close to full price for a console’s entire lifespan. After eight years, they remained at 85% of their launch prices.

Inflation complicates things further. The $300 Switch in 2017 adjusts to nearly $400 today, making the current $340 technically a discount, although it doesn’t feel like one. Back when I was buying consoles with my own money for the first time in the 2000s, prices also rose with inflation, but systems like the PS2 or N64 could still be picked up at steep discounts just a year or two after release.

Not to mention slightly older consoles, such as the Dreamcast, which I remember impulse-buying at a GameStop alongside a dozen games because of how cheap they were. We didn’t know how good we had it.

The rise of cheap emulation handhelds

While consoles remain historically overpriced, Android handhelds have proliferated behind the scenes. Emulating retro consoles has been possible on older hardware like the PSP for decades, but Linux devices capable of emulating everything up to and including the PSP have been around for years.

And when I say Linux devices, I’m not talking about the $400 Steam Deck. I’m talking about the TrimUI Smart Pro, which can regularly be picked up for less than $50. If you’re looking for PS2 emulation and above, Android-based handhelds can take up the mantle for just a little bit more.

Brands like Retroid and ANBERNIC have been making Android-based handhelds for more than half a decade, but it wasn’t until the last few years that PS2-capable handhelds became cheap enough that anyone could afford them. Starting around $120, handhelds like the Retroid Pocket Classic can emulate all the consoles I grew up with and more.

Sub-$100 Android gaming handhelds are about to transform the market.

Even cheaper models are on the way. The MANGMI AIR X and AYANEO Pocket AIR Mini, both launching later this month, should offer near-perfect emulation of everything up to PSP for less than $100. The latter even claims some PS2 and GameCube compatibility, which is unheard of at this price.

Of course, it’s also worth mentioning that there are plenty of Android games worth playing on these handhelds, too. Fans of retro games can snag the Chrono Trigger port, Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, early Sonic titles, and countless others on the Play Store. Modern, lightweight Android games like Balatro are also a pleasure to play, although for heavy hitters like Genshin Impact, you’ll need something with a bit more oomph. Emulation handhelds have you covered there, too.

More power, more possibilities

Until this year, a high-end Android gaming handheld like the AYN Odin 2 Portal would run you $400 or more for a model with enough RAM to get the most out of it. AYANEO devices were even more expensive, with the Pocket EVO retailing for $500 to $800.

But in the past few months, we’ve seen several high-profile releases at unprecedented prices. The main one to watch is the KONKR Pocket FIT, which is still available at the early bird pricing of $239. While testing it for our review, I saw excellent performance in everything up to and including Switch and Windows emulation.

Premium gaming handhelds can now emulate Windows games for less than a hole console.

Things are only looking to get better in the next few months. There are two Snapdragon 8 Elite handhelds in development, and despite the significant increase in power, they’re both surprisingly affordable. The early bird discounts for the AYN Odin 3 ended a few days ago, but the retail pricing starts at $349. The KONKR Pocket FIT Elite, which is still available at early bird pricing of $269 ($329 retail), is an even more enticing deal.

And that’s where things really get interesting. These powerful handhelds are not only capable of playing retro games, but they can also emulate Windows games. Being able to run Steam and GOG games on a handheld is a game-changer, offering both convenience and cost savings. PC titles not only drop in price faster than console games, but they also go on sale much more often. Where consoles ask for $70-$80 for a new release, I can frequently find the same game on Steam for half that price within a year.

Say goodbye to home consoles

For me, these emulation handhelds have been critical to rekindling my love of gaming in a world where new consoles feel increasingly like luxury purchases rather than everyday entertainment. I still have my Nintendo Switch, but I’d rather play my Switch games on an emulation handheld with a nice OLED screen and better ergonomics, neither of which is offered by the Switch 2.

Sure, I still feel some FOMO when it comes to the Switch 2, but at $450, it’s easier than ever to say no. With two kids and adult responsibilities, I no longer have the time or budget to keep up with every new release. Playing my favorite PS2 or SNES games on a $120 handheld more than scratches that itch.

Android gaming handhelds more than cover all of my gaming needs.

And looking ahead, it’s easy to see how these handhelds might not just fill that gap, but also replace consoles entirely for others like me. I’ve already spent the past few weeks emulating the Windows release of Silksong rather than playing it on the Switch. If Windows emulation on Android continues to improve, my entire GOG/Steam libraries could move with me onto Android handhelds.

When Microsoft announced another Game Pass price hike earlier this month, I canceled my subscription and instead spent $50 on 15 Steam games in the Autumn sale, several of which used to be console exclusives. It’s hard to ignore that math.

In other words, these gaming handhelds offer the best of all worlds: cheaper hardware, cheaper games, and more convenience. It’s too early to declare the death of home consoles, but for my own gaming needs, handhelds have already taken over.

