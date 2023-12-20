What are your options for compact phones? Maybe Nothing.

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker claims Nothing could release compact phones in the future.

The company would be joining the likes of ASUS, Sony, and Samsung in offering pocket-friendly Android phones.

Compact Android phones are a rarity, with phones like the Galaxy S23, ASUS Zenfone 10, and Sony Xperia 5 V being among the few offerings in this regard. Now, it sounds like one more manufacturer might join the party.

Leaker Yogesh Brar asserted on X that Nothing could be planning to launch compact phones in the future. The tipster didn’t serve up any screen sizes or other details regarding Nothing’s plans.

There’s no word if these phones would be flagship-tier offerings, cheaper devices, or a mix of both. Nevertheless, we’d be happy with pocket-friendly Nothing devices no matter the price segment. The first two Nothing Phones weren’t huge devices, but they’re still notably larger than the likes of the Galaxy S23 and Zenfone 10.

Small phones could also potentially help Nothing stand out from the pack, enabling the company to carve out a niche for itself. Here’s hoping these phones get the brand’s Glyph lighting too.

This claim comes as we see more leaks regarding a cheaper Nothing Phone device, dubbed the Nothing Phone 2a. This device is tipped to offer a 6.5-inch screen, so it wouldn’t be a compact Nothing phone. But we’re keen to see how much cheaper this handset will be compared to the Phone 2.

