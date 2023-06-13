Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile: When will the latest FPS release?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Call of Duty fans are eagerly awaiting the next mobile shooter to hit the app store: Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile. It promises to be one of the best mobile Batte Royale experiences yet, allowing for up to 120 live players in a match. Here’s everything you need to know about COD: Warzone Mobile’s release date, features, gameplay, and exclusive pre-registry items.

When is Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming out? Although Activision has not given an official release date for Android and iOS platforms, the worldwide launch is anticipated soon. Recently, the expected date shown on the COD: Warzone Mobile’s App Store listing changed from “Expected May 15, 2023,” to “Expected November 1, 2023,” meaning the game could release this fall.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has started accepting pre-registrations since September 15, 2022. Pre-registration basically entails creating an account with Activision that will earn you exclusive in-game rewards if certain global milestones for the number of pre-registered accounts are met. These include emblems, firearms, cosmetics, and even a gameplay map.

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile features and gameplay Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile aims to bring an authentic Call of Duty: Warzone experience to mobile screens. Promising high-quality graphics and intuitive controls, the game offers unique gameplay with up to 120 live players in a match.

Iconic maps like Verdansk make a return, offering various gameplay strategies, such as getting a second chance at survival when you win a duel in the Gulag. Players can expect to find many familiar modes they’ve come to know from the Call of Duty franchise.

The game brings social integration across platforms for a more connected multiplayer experience with friends and chat channels. A shared Battle Pass also syncs your progression across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, so you can continue earning rewards on both console and mobile platforms.

Is there a Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile beta? Yes, currently, there is a Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile beta version available to play in Australia, Chile, Norway, and Sweden. Unfortunately, if you live in North America, you can not play the beta unless you use a VPN and change your country in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Is Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile free? Yes, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be free-to-play, similar to other mobile games in the Call of Duty franchise. However, it will feature in-app purchases, allowing players to acquire in-game items with virtual currency.

Additionally, there will be seasonal Battle Passes to purchase, which offer cross-progression shared with specific titles to unlock in-game items by completing specific challenges.

FAQs

Is Warzone released on mobile? No, as of now, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is not released. The game is set for a worldwide launch in the fall of 2023.

Did Warzone Mobile get delayed? Yes, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was delayed by six months. The game was initially expected to release on May 15, 2023, but has been postponed to an expected release date of November 1, 2023.

What will be the size of Warzone Mobile? As of now, the developers haven’t announced the exact size of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. However, those who downloaded the beta reported a file size of 250MB for iOS and Android. Additionally, device specifications require an Adreno 618 or better and 6GB of RAM or more.

Why is Warzone Mobile not on Play Store? COD: Warzone Mobile is available to pre-register or download from the Google Play Store, depending on your region. Once released, it will be available to install worldwide.

