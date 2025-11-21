Black Friday deal: CMF Watch 3 Pro now available for $79

If you’re on the hunt for a smartwatch that delivers a lot of value, the CMF Watch 3 Pro might be just what you need. It matches its best price point this Black Friday, dropping to $79 from the usual $99. The offer is also available now, so you don’t have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving! That’s a great 20% discount. CMF BY NOTHING Watch 3 Pro for $79.00 (20% off)

The smartwatch shines with its 1.43-inch AMOLED display for clear and vibrant readouts, coupled with a robust metal frame that comes in stylish dark grey, light grey, and orange. The battery life is a highlight, lasting up to a whopping 13 days with regular use and charging fully in about 99 minutes. Even with the Always-On Display, it keeps ticking for about 3.5 to 4.5 days.

Feature-wise, the CMF Watch 3 Pro doesn’t disappoint. It includes a four-channel heart-rate sensor, SpO₂ monitoring, and AI-driven fitness functions, including 131 sport modes. You’ll also find Bluetooth calling capabilities, voice assistant integration, and it’s compatible with your favorite health apps like Strava, Apple Health, and Google Health Connect. If you’re someone who loves tech and fitness, this watch makes a great companion.

