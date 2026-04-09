CMF Phone 3 Pro leak hints at some big improvements

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak may have revealed the specs and design of the CMF Phone 3 Pro.

The new Pro-level phone is said to have several upgrades, such as a bigger battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, and more.

The rear camera layout has changed, with the third camera now farther from the two vertically aligned cameras.

It’s been almost a year since the CMF Phone 2 Pro was launched. As such, there’s a good chance that its successor could arrive in the very near future. While we wait for the announcement, a new leak has shed some light on what to expect from the CMF Phone 3 Pro.

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The leak, courtesy of Android Headlines, suggests that the device will have several upgrades over its predecessor. One change involves the processor, which will reportedly be a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip. This is an interesting pivot away from MediaTek, as the CMF Phone 2 Pro had a Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC.

Another upgrade is the battery, which is said to have a typical capacity of 5,090mAh. Just as a refresher, the typical capacity is the average, expected capacity of a battery. However, it’s claimed that the advertised capacity will be higher than this. The source of the leak believes the battery will be listed at around 5,400-5,500mAh. Even if it is 5,090mAh, that still puts it past the previous 5,000mAh battery.

That battery is expected to support 45W wired charging, a 12W improvement from before. As for reverse wired charging, the outlet had no information on this feature. The CMF Phone 2 Pro offered 5W reverse wired charging, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if this feature was added to the next phone.

A couple of other notable specs include an AMOLED display with a 2392 x 1080 resolution and a center punch-hole selfie camera. We could also get a metal frame this time around. This would give the new handset a more premium build than the plastic CMF Phone 2 Pro. The final detail mentions that the layout for the rear cameras is changing. It’s said that the flash has moved, and the third camera is now farther out from the two vertically aligned cameras.

It’s unclear when the CMF Phone 3 Pro will be announced. However, the current model was launched on April 28, 2025. So the release of the next-gen model should arrive sooner than later.

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