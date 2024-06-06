Nothing's sub-brand officially confirms CMF Phone 1 with teaser

CMF by Nothing

TL;DR CMF by Nothing has put out a teaser for its first smartphone.

The company has confirmed that the device will be called the CMF Phone 1.

The announcement says that the handset is “coming soon.”

Since April, leaks about an Android smartphone coming from Nothing’s sub-brand CMF have been flowing in. Now the company has officially confirmed its existence via a social post.

Early this morning, CMF by Nothing announced the brand’s first-ever smartphone in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The post in question doesn’t get into specifics, but reveals that the device will be called the CMF Phone 1 and it will be “coming soon.” This is the first time the firm has acknowledged the existence of the handset.

In addition to the announcement, the company also provided a teaser image.

Introducing CMF Phone 1. Wonderful by design. Leveraging @nothing ‘s innovation and meticulous attention to design, it serves as a wonderful entry point to our entire product ecosystem. As others overlook this category, we’re giving it our full attention. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/gaeRCjuTC9 — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 6, 2024

Staying true to its brand, the image shows a device with a bright orange exterior. The teaser also focuses in on a unique design element located on one of the phone’s corners. It’s unclear what this feature is; it could be a volume dial or something else. However, there was a rumor a while back about a “Nothing Lock” (not the official name) feature that would allow users to attach proprietary accessories like support brackets and lanyards to the device.

Previous leaks have told us that the CMF Phone 1 could have a 6.7-inch OLED with a 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W wired charging, and two 50MP rear cameras with a 16MP selfie shooter. Leaks suggest that the handset will cost somewhere between $249-$279 and that it will launch in July 2024.

