CMF Phone 1 leak reveals impressive specs at a budget-friendly price

TL;DR A new leak has revealed that the CMF Phone 1 will offer mid-range specifications at an attractive price.

The device will reportedly pack a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 SoC.

It will retail at a starting price of Rs 15,999 in India (~$191).

CMF by Nothing recently started teasing its upcoming smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds, revealing bits and pieces about their design. But while the company hasn’t shared any concrete details about the devices, a new leak may have revealed the specs and pricing for the upcoming CMF Phone 1.

Leaker Yogesh Brar has shared details about the CMF Phone 1 on X (formerly Twitter), claiming it will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Brar adds that the phone will pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. It’s also said to have a dedicated microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

The tipster also reveals that the device will include a 50MP primary camera, a depth sensor, and a 16MP selfie shooter. It will reportedly run Android 14 out of the box and house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging speeds. As for the price, Brar notes that CMF by Nothing will offer two variants of the device at Rs 15,999 (~$191) and Rs 17,999 (~$215) in India. These prices include an early bird offer, so the CMF Phone 1 will end up costing a bit more after the initial sale period.

The CMF Phone 1 appears to have quite a few similarities with the Nothing Phone 2a that launched earlier this year. It won’t feature Nothing’s signature Glyph lighting and will miss out on a couple of premium features, but the lower price point should make it one of the best cheap phones of the year. CMF by Nothing will officially unveil the device on July 8 alongside the Buds Pro 2 and the Watch Pro 2. At the moment, it’s not clear if the company plans to launch the phone outside the Indian market.

