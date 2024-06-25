CMF by Nothing releases new teasers for trio of upcoming devices

CMF by Nothing

The teasers showcase the updated design for the Watch Pro 2 and highlight the functional rotary dial offered on the Buds Pro 2.

The CMF Phone 2 teaser suggests that the exposed screw on its back panel will be functional.

CMF by Nothing is gearing up to launch three new products early next month — a smartwatch, Android phone, and earbuds. Ahead of the launch, the Nothing sub-brand has shared teasers showcasing the upcoming devices that reveal a few key details.

In a recent string of posts on X (formerly Twitter), CMF by Nothing has given us our first official tease of the Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2, as well as another look at the CMF Phone 1. The Buds Pro 2 teaser showcases a ‘customizable Smart Dial’ built into the case that will reportedly offer intuitive sound control to users. It resembles the rotary dial we saw in the CMF Phone 1 leak last week.



Meet Buds Pro 2 on 8 July, 10:00 AM BST. A customisable Smart Dial for intuitive sound control.Meet Buds Pro 2 on 8 July, 10:00 AM BST. pic.twitter.com/IvlcWHVQYo — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 24, 2024

The Watch Pro 2 teaser reveals that the second-gen smartwatch will feature an aluminum alloy body with a circular dial and a functional crown on the right edge. The new design is a far cry from the original Watch Pro’s rectangular dial and polished edges. It looks quite premium compared to other cheap smartwatches on the market, which could help it stand out.

CMF by Nothing has also shared a clip of the CMF Phone 1, confirming that the exposed screw on its back panel won’t merely be decorative. Although the post doesn’t reveal its actual purpose, rumor has it that it may allow users to swap between different back plates.

Sadly, none of the teasers reveal device specifications, so we’ll have to wait until the launch event to learn everything new about the Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2. However, in the last few days, we have learned a few details about the CMF Phone 1.

Leaks suggest that it will be an affordable mid-range device with 8GB of RAM, a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED panel, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. Early reports also claimed that the phone would pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 SoC, but noted leaker Yogesh Brar has now said that it will come with the newer Dimensity 7300 chipset.

