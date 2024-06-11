CMF Phone 1: New details hint at exciting design elements and retail pricing

TL;DR Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF, is teasing its inaugural smartphone, the CMF Phone 1.

The teasers so far suggest that the phone will feature a rotary dial and an exposed screw on its back.

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to hit the Indian market with a retail price of Rs 19,999 (~$240).

Nothing has made quite a name for itself, whether by launching uniquely designed products like the Nothing Phone or by its captivating marketing strategies. This time, the buzz revolves around the impending launch of a new smartphone from its sub-brand, CMF by Nothing.

The company recently confirmed the upcoming release of CMF Phone 1, and now, a teaser video has added fuel to the fire. The video offers a glimpse at what looks like a rotating jog wheel and a circular cap that can be unscrewed, hinting at a unique feature set for the mystery phone.

While the video leaves much to speculation, a concept render posted by X/Twitter user Rahul Janardhanan might be a reasonable interpretation of what to expect from the phone.

The concept image showcases the phone’s back sporting a rotary dial in the bottom right corner and a removable screw in the bottom left. While these elements may be purely aesthetic in nature, current rumors suggest these elements could be part of a locking/unlocking mechanism enabling users to easily swap accessories or different colored back covers.

If true, this could be a truly standout feature for the CMF Phone 1 in the current smartphone landscape, where most manufacturers have settled into a standard, non-removable back cover design.

More CMF Phone 1 details leaked Meanwhile, 91mobiles is reporting that the CMF Phone 1 will retail for approximately ₹19,999 (around $240) for the 6GB/128GB model in India. This aligns with earlier reports positioning the phone as an affordable mid-range option.

Speculation further suggests that the CMF Phone 1 might be a modified version of the Nothing Phone 2a, featuring a slightly less powerful processor and omitting the Glyph LED interface. The Nothing Phone 2a, for context, starts at ₹23,999 (around $290) for its base model in India.

While an official launch for the CMF Phone 1 in the US market appears unlikely, Nothing might offer US buyers a way to purchase the phone through alternative channels, as it did with the Nothing Phone 2a. It seems the phone is due for an imminent launch, so we shouldn’t have to wait too long to see how the CMF Phone 1 turns out.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments