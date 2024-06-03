Detailed specs of Nothing's CMF Phone 1 surface following company's cryptic teaser

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing dropped a few cryptic teasers hinting at a new product launch.

Rumors suggest the device could be the CMF Phone 1, featuring a unique connector for accessories.

A separate leak reveals the alleged full specifications of the CMF Phone 1.

Rumors about the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 have been swirling for a while, but recent cryptic messages from Nothing’s official X (formerly Twitter) account have sent speculation into overdrive.

The company shared an image of a mysterious device showcasing a prominent screw, along with the caption “3, 2, 1,” which could be suggesting an imminent launch. While the image doesn’t explicitly depict a smartphone, a subsequent tweet featuring phone and screw emojis implies that the device could indeed be a new mobile offering.

The timing of these teasers has sparked considerable speculation, as both the Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2 launched in July. This has led many to believe that the teased device could be the Nothing Phone 3. However, several clues suggest that the device might actually be the rumored CMF Phone 1.

CMF by Nothing Phone 1 It’s rumored that Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF, known for its distinctive design language, is developing a budget-friendly mid-range smartphone. An X user, @realMlgmXyysd, claims the device shown in the picture is indeed the CMF Phone 1, and the screw is part of a unique feature the user refers to as “Nothing Lock.”

They clarified that Nothing Lock is not the official name but their own term for what is essentially a special connector on the back of the phone, designed for attaching exclusive accessories produced by Nothing, such as support brackets and lanyards. They’ve even suggested potential pricing, estimating it to be around $249-$279 and slated for a July 2024 release.

Is this our first look at the CMF Phone 1?

The plot thickens with another X user, @Technerd_9, sharing what they claim to be a real-life image of the CMF Phone 1. This alleged leak is accompanied by a list of purported specifications, including: Model: A015

A015 Build: Plastic frame with vegan leather or polycarbonate back

Plastic frame with vegan leather or polycarbonate back Display: 6.7-inch OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and uniform, thick bezels

6.7-inch OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and uniform, thick bezels Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Battery: 5000 mAh with 33W wired charging

5000 mAh with 33W wired charging RAM and Storage: 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128/256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, with microSD card support

6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128/256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, with microSD card support Cameras: 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide camera (4K 30fps), 16MP selfie camera (1080p 30fps)

50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide camera (4K 30fps), 16MP selfie camera (1080p 30fps) Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 2×2 MIMO

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 2×2 MIMO Operating System: Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14

Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14 Additional Features: Replaceable plastic back cover, Nothing Lock system for exclusive add-ons located at the lower right corner on the back

Replaceable plastic back cover, Nothing Lock system for exclusive add-ons located at the lower right corner on the back Notable Omissions: No NFC, no Glyph light While the authenticity of these claims and the leaked image remains uncertain, the buzz surrounding Nothing’s cryptic teasers is undeniable. It does seem far-fetched that the company would devise a complicated accessory ecosystem for its cheapest phone, but Nothing has a history of defying expectations with unconventional choices.

Whether it’s the Nothing Phone 3 or the CMF Phone 1, the company’s upcoming release is already generating significant excitement. With July being the rumored launch month for both phones, we wouldn’t have to wait too long to see what Nothing has in store for us.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments