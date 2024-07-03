Here's our best look at the CMF Phone 1 with all its accessories

TL;DR Nothing sub-brand CMF has published an official video and renders of its forthcoming smartphone.

The CMF Phone 1’s replaceable rear plates and colorways were also detailed.

Several accessories, including a lanyard strap, kickstand, and bulbous rear case, will be compatible with the phone.

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF has offered plenty of teasers of late for its upcoming budget smartphone, the CMF Phone 1. While we’ve spied various angles of the device thus far, the brand hasn’t yet offered a detailed look at the handset. Now, thanks to an official video, we finally glimpse the entire phone, including its quirky extras.

The brand took to Instagram and X to showcase the Phone 1, detailing the handset’s colorways, a broad list of accessories, and how its unique removable rear plate will function. A video posted to the former details how a user would swap out the rear panel using the included screwdriver. See it in full below.

Notably, the reel also reveals the phone’s colorways. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the shades’ titles include Black, Blue, Light Green, and Orange. The Black and Light green options boast a “subtle texture,” while the other two options offer a “vegan leather layer.” However, these details aren’t immediately apparent in CMF by Nothing’s media.

There are also a host of accessories on offer. Users can attach a lanyard or a kickstand to the bottom-right corner of the phone or tack on a much bulkier case with a bulbous compartment.

It’s unclear if these removable rear plates will give users easy access to the internals, like the battery, for quick replacement or if they’re a primarily aesthetic addition. The brand is also mum on whether these add-ons will be provided with the phone or offered as optional extras after purchasing the device. Nevertheless, they do set the CMF Phone 1 apart in an otherwise cookie-cutter mid-range market.

Previous leaks have shed light on the phone’s potential specs, which include a Dimensity 7300 SoC, a 50MP primary camera, and a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel up front. A microSD card slot and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging is also mooted.

CMF by Nothing will debut its first phone on July 8, alongside its Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2.

