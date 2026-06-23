These budget ANC headphones with 100-hour battery life are down to $62 for Prime Day

Battery life is the headline feature of the CMF Headphone Pro. These over-ear ANC headphones can last up to 100 hours with ANC off or about 50 hours with ANC on, and Prime Day 2026 makes them even more tempting.

Amazon has dropped the CMF Headphone Pro to $61.75, down from the $99 recommended retail price. That is a 38% discount relative to the RRP, and it beats the previous lowest price we have seen this year of $67.55. For anyone shopping for budget headphones with a long list of features, that is a standout deal.

The spec list is strong for the money. You get Bluetooth 5.4, LDAC Hi-Res wireless audio, wired listening, spatial audio modes, and app-based custom EQ. One feature that really helps this pair stand out is the physical Energy Slider, which lets you make quick bass and treble changes without digging through menus. It also has tactile roller-style controls, cushioned over-ear pads, and a playful modular-style design. The Light Green color adds to that distinct CMF look.

It also carries a 4.5 review score, which gives this deal another boost.

To get this Prime Day 2026 price on Amazon, buyers need an Amazon Prime membership. If you are not a member yet, you can start a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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