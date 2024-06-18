Here's when the CMF by Nothing Phone 1 will launch

TL;DR The CMF by Nothing Phone 1 has been confirmed.

The new model will launch alongside the Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2.

CMF will reveal more details at its launch event on July 8, 2024.

CMF by Nothing is a fairly new sub-brand, first launching back in September 2023. Since then, it has launched a few accessories but not much else. That said, there have been rumors of a CMF phone for a while, something that could take a lot of inspiration from Nothing phones, such as the Nothing Phone 2a. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Nothing brand has finally confirmed its plans.

The CMF by Nothing Phone 1 will launch alongside the Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 on July 8, 2024, at 10:00 BST. Not much else is officially known about the Phone 1 just yet, but a combination of teasers and the rumor mill has thankfully filled in a few blanks for us.

Just like the Nothing Phone series, the CMF Phone 1 will have a unique design, though it’s likely to trade out the Glyph lighting for unique elements like an exposed left-side screw and a rotary dial. You can see a leaked render of the phone at the top of this article, which is likely fairly accurate. Nothing itself, though, hasn’t fully shown off the device yet.

As far as specs go, current rumors suggest the CMF by Nothing Phone 1 could stick to the brand’s budget roots with a modest yet capable MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and 8GB of RAM. There’s also reportedly a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED panel and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging onboard. The whole package sounds pretty similar to the Nothing Phone 2a, just with a few tweaks.

It’s very likely the CMF by Nothing Phone 1 will be aimed primarily or even only at India and other similar markets, though we’ll know more next month.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments