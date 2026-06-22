CMF Buds Pro 2 drop to an all-time low of $37 on the eve of Prime Day

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The CMF Buds Pro 2 bring a lot to the table for budget earbuds, including up to 50dB hybrid ANC, dual drivers, and a case with a customizable Smart Dial. They also happen to be on sale right now, which makes them even easier to recommend.

Ahead of Prime Day 2026, you can grab the CMF Buds Pro 2 for $37.05 instead of the usual $69. That is a 53% discount relative to the recommended retail price. Better yet, this deal beats the lowest price we have seen this year, with the earlier year-to-date low listed at $43.

These earbuds are made by Nothing’s subbrand, CMF, and cover many of the basics people want. You get transparency mode, Bluetooth 5.3, and support for LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs. Dual-device connection is here too, so switching between two gadgets is less of a hassle. The earbuds are IP55-rated as well, which adds extra peace of mind for daily use.

Sound is handled by an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm micro-planar tweeter, with tuning aimed at a bass-forward sound. The Smart Dial on the case can be set through the Nothing X app to control volume, playback, a voice assistant, or ANC modes. Battery life is rated at up to 43 hours total with AAC and ANC off, or 26 hours with ANC on. There are also 6 HD microphones and Clear Voice Technology 2.0 for calls. A 4.4-star review score adds another good sign.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

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