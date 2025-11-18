It's not just you: Cloudflare is down, and so are some of your favorite websites

Cloudflare

TL;DR Cloudflare is experiencing an outage, with many users unable to log in or access websites that use Cloudflare infrastructure.

Cloudflare’s status page has confirmed the outage.

Another week, another internet outage. This time, it’s Cloudflare that is currently facing an outage, bringing down several websites along with it, including social media platform X.

Cloudflare is an internet infrastructure company that serves as a content delivery network (thanks to its global network of servers), caching content to deliver it to you quickly. Unfortunately, Cloudflare is facing an outage at the moment, as confirmed on its status page:

DownDetector also corroborates this report, and also shows that social media platform X is also affected.

Since this outage is primarily centered on Cloudflare, all websites that utilize part of its affected infrastructure will also be impacted. Affected websites will not load at all, and even if they do, they will likely be missing content elements and fresh data. Affected sites will display an “internal server error” with an “Error code 500,” accompanied by a graphic indicating that the error originates from Cloudflare. Cloudflare Dashboard and API are also failing.

There’s no word on how long this outage will last. We’ll update this article as soon as we learn more. There’s no real way to fix this situation from a user’s perspective, so just hang tight and wait for the issues to get resolved.

