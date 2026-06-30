Working Clicks Communicator prototype finally shown off, complete with removable back

TL;DR Clicks has finally shown off a working Communicator prototype.

A hands-on video gives us a look at the smartphone, while also showing the device without its rear cover.

The Communicator is scheduled to launch in Q4 2026.

Upstart brand Clicks announced its Communicator smartphone at CES back in January, but the company didn’t actually show off a working model at the time. The firm said it would show a working prototype in the second quarter of the year, and it’s indeed done so at the buzzer.

The Clicks team posted a YouTube video showing off the working Communicator. We already knew it had a physical keypad, a 4.03-inch OLED screen, a Signal Light LED, a “prompt” key, and a removable backplate. However, the team gave us a closer look at the device without its cover, showing off the SIM and microSD card slots. We also get a look at the battery (seen below), but the company previously said it had no plans to make it removable. So close, yet so far away.

Other notable hardware features highlighted here include the spacebar (with an integrated fingerprint scanner), a triple-mic setup, the barometer, and dual-firing speakers.

We also get a quick peek at the home screen, which is effectively the Niagara Launcher. This main screen features your favorite apps and current media playback widgets at the top, while scrolling down reveals an alphabetical list of other apps. The phone is evidently still running early software, though, as the punch-hole camera cutout partially obscures the time in the status bar.

In any event, Clicks has plenty of time to polish the phone’s software and hardware. The Communicator is only scheduled to ship in Q4 2026. Our fingers are crossed that the company can maintain the $499 recommended price amid the RAM crisis.

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