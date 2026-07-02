There's now a fan-made port of these classic Star Wars games for Android

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A developer has unofficially ported Star Wars Jedi Academy, Jedi Outcast, and Dark Forces to Android.

This comes over a decade after the developer first ported Jedi Academy and Jedi Outcast to the platform.

The new app supports more recent Android versions and offers gamepad support.

We got fan-made Android ports of Star Wars: Jedi Academy and Jedi Outcast over a decade ago, and the former was even available on the Play Store. Unfortunately, these apps have been abandoned for years now and no longer work on recent versions of Android. Thankfully, we’ve now got a modern port on our hands.

Psi-Touch (h/t: r/jediknight) is a fan-made Android port of Star Wars: Jedi Outcast, Jedi Academy, and Dark Forces. The app is apparently made by the same developer who released the original ports all those years ago.

Setting up the port is pretty easy, but still requires the PC game files. Simply install the app, and then open it to automatically generate the required folders on your Android device. You’ll then need to copy your game files (ending in .pk3) from your PC to your Android device.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Jedi Academy files need to be placed in Android > data > com.opentouchgaming.psitouch > files > JA > base. Meanwhile, your Dark Forces game files should be copied into Android > data > com.opentouchgaming.psitouch > files > TFE. Finally, Jedi Outcast game files need to be placed in Android > data > com.opentouchgaming.psitouch > files > JO > base.

I can confirm that Jedi Academy runs very smoothly on my Retroid Pocket G2 Android handheld. The game isn’t demanding at all, so you can probably get away with running this on an old, cheap Android phone.

Psi-Touch also supports mods, gamepad controls, and touch controls. I found the physical controls worked just fine during my brief time with the port. Toss in auto-aim functionality, gyroscope support, console access, and a bunch of other enhancements, and I’m glad to see these Star Wars games being updated for newer Android devices.

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